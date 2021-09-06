Marvin K. Gregory, 75, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 30, 1945, in Alexander County, the son of the late Eugene King and Hazel Maude Gregory.

He was self-employed as a landscaper and a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church. He loved to golf, loved to walk, fishing, and gardening.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Ann Gregory and Willie Ann Phillips; and his brothers, Robert Gregory and Joseph Gregory.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Gregory; his daughters, Karen Scott (Walter), Ilisha Barber, and Keitha Barber; his son, DeWayne Bell; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a devoted uncle, Junior; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Ray Chappell will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

