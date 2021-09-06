September 06, 2021

NCDES shares resources as Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits end

Last week was the last payable week for all federal pandemic unemployment programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). Beginning this week, state unemployment benefits will be the only benefits available in North Carolina.

The following programs are available for North Carolinians who qualify with rent, utilities, food, health care, or other needs:
