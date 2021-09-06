| logout
NCDES shares resources as Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits end
Last week was the last payable week for all federal pandemic unemployment programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). Beginning this week, state unemployment benefits will be the only benefits available in North Carolina.
The following programs are available for North Carolinians who qualify with rent, utilities, food, health care, or other needs:
- Visit NCWorks Career Centers (https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx) for assistance with the job search journey.
- Apply for the HOPE Program https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program for rent and utility and assistance.
- Apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/low-income-energy-assistance and Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) https://www.ncdhhs.gov/crisis-intervention-program for assistance with heating and cooling bills.
- Visit Foreclosure Prevention https://www.nchfa.com/current-homeowners/are-you-struggling-pay-your-mortgage for free foreclosure counseling.
- Visit Legal Assistance https://www.legalaidnc.org/get-help/self-help-library/housing for legal assistance about evictions.
- Find additional information for renters through the HUD Rental Housing Counseling and Eviction Prevention Program https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/housing-counseling/rental-eviction/.
- Apply for food assistance at Food and Nutrition Services (Food Stamps) https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/food-and-nutrition-services-food-stamps.
- Apply for the NC Medicaid Beneficiary Portal https://ncgov.servicenowservices.com/sp_beneficiary?id=bnf_index for health and well-being services.
- Schedule an appointment for basic health care at Rural Health Centers https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/rural-health-centers.
- Apply for Medication Assistance Program (MAP) https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/office-rural-health/office-rural-health-programs/medication-assistance-program/medication-assistance-program-map-sites for access to prescription drugs.
- Call the Hope4NC helpline (1-855-587-3463) for a free, confidential mental health resource
- Apply for Subsidized Child Care Assistance for ongoing financial assistance for families in need of child care services https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/childrens-services/child-care-subsidy.
- Apply for Child Support Services for help to establish paternity or collecting child support https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/child-support-services.
- Parents can visit Work First (https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/work-first-family-assistance) to receive short-term training for employment.
- People who are currently at or below 100% of the federal poverty level can receive support from Work First for employment, housing and crisis prevention needs, https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/work-first-family-assistance.
- People can register to claim the federal Child Tax Credit at Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.
- Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to connect with a NC 211 call specialist.