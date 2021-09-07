Ruth Childers Barnette, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her home.

Ruth was born May 31, 1927, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Spurgeon Childers and Nell Bentley Childers.

She had worked for Lewitte’s Furniture and was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Iredell County. She enjoyed yard selling, shopping at thrift stores, and loved Bluegrass music. In her younger years, she loved to make home movies of local citizens and enjoyed ball games.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Barnette; her sister, Cloyce Childers; and her brother, Howard Childers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Barry Barnette (Linda) of Hiddenite; her grandson, Brad Barnette (Paula) of Taylorsville; and her great-grandchild, Brace Barnette.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Vashti Baptist Church Cemetery. Elder John Jackson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ruth Childers Barnette.