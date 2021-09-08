LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Francis Paul Herndon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

BRYAN ALLEN HERNDON

53 Haven Circle

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

Sept29-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

MARCUS CRAIG MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

Sept29-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ronald Eugene Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

ANGELA TAYLOR DRUM

1904 A Whisper Lake Dr.

Whitsett,NC 27377

administrator

Sept29-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rickey Charles Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

KELLY CHILDERS DISON

57 Lona Daniels Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Sept29-21p

************

Public Hearing Notice

This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held to consider comments on the Local Coordinated Public Transportation Plan for the Greater Hickory Urbanized Area. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Greenway Board Room located at 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 during the Greenway Public Transportation Board of Directors regularly scheduled meeting.

The Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority (WPRTA), operating as Greenway Public Transportation, provides public transportation service in the urbanized and rural areas of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties. These services include Demand Response, Deviated Fixed Route(s), Subscription services, Fixed Route in the cities of Conover, Hickory, and Newton, and Complementary Paratransit ADA services within ¾ mile in areas where fixed route service is provided.

Greenway staff would like public input on the proposed changes to the Local Coordinated Public Transportation Plan for the Greater Hickory Urbanized Area that is adopted every four years. The Plan is developed to provide strategies for coordinated public transportation and mobility management between multiple service providers, including Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority (WPRTA), doing business as Greenway Public Transportation. The public is also encouraged to complete the online survey located on the website www.mygreenway.org.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aid or services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact Kaylan Kelley 828-465-7640, [email protected] or by writing to Kaylan Kelley, P.O. Box 459, Conover, NC 28613 by September 14, 2021.

Consider this the final notice unless otherwise posted.

notice

Sept8-21c

************

Aviso de audiencia pública

Esto es para informar al público que se llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar los comentarios sobre el Plan de Transporte Público Coordinado Local para el Área Urbanizada del Gran Hickory.

La audiencia pública se llevará a cabo el jueves 16 de septiembre de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. en la Sala de la Junta de Greenway ubicada en 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 durante la reunión programada regularmente de la Junta de Directores de Transporte Público de Greenway.

La Autoridad de Tránsito Regional de Piedmont Occidental (WPRTA), que opera como Greenway Public Transportation, brinda servicio de transporte público en las áreas urbanizadas y rurales de los condados de Alexander, Burke, Caldwell y Catawba. Estos servicios incluyen respuesta a la demanda, rutas fijas desviadas, servicios de suscripción, rutas fijas en las ciudades de Conover, Hickory y Newton, y servicios ADA de paratránsito complementario dentro de ¾ de milla en áreas donde se brinda el servicio de ruta fija.

Al personal de Greenway le gustaría recibir comentarios del público sobre los cambios propuestos al Plan de Transporte Público Coordinado Local para el Área Urbanizada del Gran Hickory que se adopta cada cuatro años. El Plan está desarrollado para proporcionar estrategias para el transporte público coordinado y la gestión de la movilidad entre múltiples proveedores de servicios, incluida la Autoridad de Transporte Regional de Piedmont Occidental (WPRTA), que opera como Greenway Public Transportation.

También se alienta al público a completar la encuesta en línea que se encuentra en el sitio web www.mygreenway.org.

Aquellos interesados en asistir a la audiencia pública y que necesiten ayuda o servicios auxiliares bajo la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA) o un traductor de idiomas deben comunicarse con Kaylan Kelley 828-465-7640, [email protected] o escribiendo a Kaylan Kelley, P.O. Box 459, Conover, NC 28613 antes del 14 de septiembre de 2021.

Considere este aviso final a menos que se publique lo contrario.

notice

Sept8-21c

************

Public Hearing Notice

This is to inform the public of the opportunity to attend a public hearing on the proposed FY23 Call for Projects, Federal Section 5310 Grant (Enhances Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program) application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2021, by the Alexander County Department of Social Services. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Alexander County Commissioners Room located at CVCC/Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville NC 28681. Alexander County will provide auxiliary aids and services under the ADA for disabled persons who wish to participate in the hearing. Anyone requiring special services should contact Leeanne Whisnant, DSS Director at 828-352-7795 as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made.

The goal of the Section 5310 program is to improve mobility for seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout the country, by removing barriers to transportation services and expanding the transportation mobility options available. Toward this goal, FTA provides financial assistance for transportation services planned, designed and carried out to meet the special transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities in all areas. A senior is an individual who is 65 years of age or older and the term “disability” is defined in section 3(1) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12102).

The Section 5310 Program provides grant funds for capital and operating expenses to recipients for:

*Public transportation projects planned, designed, and carried out to meet the special needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities;

*Public transportation projects that exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12101 et. seq.);

*Public transportation projects that improve access to fixed route service and decrease reliance on complementary para-transit; and

*Alternatives to public transportation projects that assist seniors and individuals with disabilities with transportation.

The period of performance for 5310 funds is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The FY2023 individual program totals are:

Total Amount

$194,592

Federal Amount

$155,673

State Match

$19,459

Local Match

$19,460

This application may be inspected at the Alexander County Department of Social Services located at 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville NC 28681 from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to Leeanne Whisnant, Director, before September 20, 2021.

notice

Sept15-21c

************

Public Hearing Notice

This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held to consider comments on the proposed FY23 Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 8, 2021. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Greenway Board Room located at 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 during the Greenway Public Transportation Board of Directors regularly scheduled meeting.

The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties; as well, as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using demand response and flex route service. Services are rendered by Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority operating as Greenway Public Transportation.

The total estimated amount requested for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 is as follows:

Greenway staff would like public input on the proposed application. The public is also encouraged to complete the online survey located on the website www.mygreenway.org.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aid or services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact Kaylan Kelley 828-465-7640, [email protected] or by writing to Kaylan Kelley, P.O. Box 459, Conover, NC 28613 by September 14, 2021.

Consider this the final notice unless otherwise posted.

Aviso de audiencia pública

Esto es para informar al público que se llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar los comentarios sobre la Solicitud del Programa de Transporte Comunitario propuesto para el año fiscal 23 que se presentará al Departamento de Transporte de Carolina del Norte a más tardar el 8 de octubre de 2021. La audiencia pública se llevará a cabo el jueves , 16 de septiembre de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. en la Sala de la Junta de Greenway ubicada en 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 durante la reunión programada regularmente de la Junta de Directores de Transporte Público de Greenway.

El Programa de transporte comunitario brinda asistencia para coordinar los programas de transporte existentes que operan en los condados de Alexander, Burke, Caldwell y Catawba; además, brinda opciones y servicios de transporte para las comunidades dentro de esta área de servicio. Estos servicios se brindan actualmente mediante la respuesta a la demanda y el servicio de ruta flexible. Los servicios son prestados por la Autoridad de Tránsito Regional de Piedmont Occidental que opera como Transporte Público Greenway.

El monto total estimado solicitado para el período del 1 de julio de 2022 al 30 de junio de 2023 es el siguiente:

Al personal de Greenway le gustaría recibir comentarios del público sobre la aplicación propuesta. También se alienta al público a completar la encuesta en línea que se encuentra en el sitio web www.mygreenway.org.

Aquellos interesados en asistir a la audiencia pública y que necesiten ayuda o servicios auxiliares bajo la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA) o un traductor de idiomas deben comunicarse con Kaylan Kelley 828-465-7640, [email protected] o escribiendo a Kaylan Kelley, P.O. Box 459, Conover, NC 28613 antes del 14 de septiembre de 2021.

Considere este aviso final a menos que se publique lo contrario.

Sept8-21c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 6:00pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the CVCC Campus – Alexander Center located at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Town Council will consider accepting the proposed 160-D changes that are mandated by new North Carolina State Law. Western Piedmont Council of Governments has been contracted by Alexander County to make these proposed mandated changes.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

sept8-21c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenn Lee Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of August, 2021.

MICHAEL LEE SIGMON

6500 Steele Road

Waxhaw, NC 28173

administrator

Sept22-21p

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

21 SP 32

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Pamela D. Cline (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Pamela D. Cline, Heirs of Pamela D. Cline: Zinndel Wilson Cline a/k/a Zyndall Cline) to Chris A. Peirson, Trustee(s), dated June 24, 1998, and recorded in Book No. 392, at Page 0543 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on September 17, 2021 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Taylorsville in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a pk nail in the intersection of SR #1124 and Teague Town Road (SR #1150) and running with Teague Town Road South 89 degrees 49’ 00” West 99.0 feet to a pk nail; thence with Pansey Bumgaener North 02 degrees 26’ 49” East 265.0 feet to a new iron rod; thence with Zyndall Cline North 55 degrees 50’ 55” East 170.0 feet to a new iron rod; thence South 02 degrees 26’ 49” West 215.0 feet to a new iron pin; thence South 34 degrees 27’ 50” East 58.08 feet to a pk nail in SR #1124; thence with said road South 38 degrees 16’ 34” West 123.80 feet to the point of Beginning containing 0.995 acres more or less as shown on plat entitled “Pamela D. Cline” prepared by Clark Surveying dated May 7, 1998. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 4786 Church Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Together with and including a single wide 1996 Giles Kentuckian Serial# GI-16057 affixed to said land.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 1286102 – 9347

notice

Sept8-21c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Margaret Hayes Griffith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2021.

DENNIS EUGENE EAGLE

709 Pilgrim Church Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

Sept15-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S

Paul Lowe, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 23rd day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

PAUL LOWE

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

administrator

Sept15-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Donald Lamar Coffey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of August, 2021.

ANN GUTHRIE COFFEY

135 Nine Patch Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Sept15-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Roger Dean Pritchard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, File No. 18 E 58, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below, on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

L. RAGAN DUDLEY

116 Morlake Drive, Suite 103

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 929-9304

Publication Dates: Aug, 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15

administrator

Sept15-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Pearl Ingram Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2021.

FLORINDA CHILDERS JOHNSON

5200 River West Rd

Lewisville, NC 27023

executrix

Sept8-21p