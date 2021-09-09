Mary Harrington Milstead, 92, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home.

Mary was born July 4, 1929, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Clay Harrington and Mammie Kerley Harrington.

She was a homemaker and a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. MaMaw was known for her home cooking, famous homemade biscuits, and quilt making.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Milstead; her sons, Linky Milstead and Donnie Milstead; her sisters, Teen Mitchell, Mildred “Bunny” Harrington, and Irene Jones; her brothers, William Harrington, JB Harrington, Harvey Harrington, Crafton Harrington, and four young siblings that passed at birth.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Rev. Dale Milstead (Kathy) of Statesville; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Milstead; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Shirley Brown of Taylorsville, and Jeannie Cropley of Georgia; special niece, Jo Mitchell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Dr. Carson Mosley, Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, and Rev. Dale Milstead will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that everyone please wear a mask, COVID precautions will be in place for everyone’s safety.

Memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 4685 Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

