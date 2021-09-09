Mary Marie Fox, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 10, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late William Pinkey McLelland and Natis Ann Matheson McLelland.

She had retired from Carolina Glove, where she worked for 50+ years. She was a lifetime member of Liledoun Baptist Church, where she loved her women’s #2 Sunday school class. She enjoyed working in her flowers and gardening. She loved to make quilts and enjoyed going to Pigeon Forge, where she visited several times.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glade Wilford Fox; her son, Johnny Lee Fox; her daughter-in-law, Pat Little Fox; four sisters; and three brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Donna F. Kerley (Michael) of Taylorsville; her sons, Michael Fox (Kathy), and Bill Fox, all of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law, Kim Rogers Fox; her grandchildren, Dana M. Yoder (Mike), Wesley Dale Fox, Jacqueline Nicole Pratt, Doug Anthony Fox (Emily), Shannon Lee Fox (Yadiee), and Matthew Bo Fox; her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Annabele, Bryant, Andrew, Brittany, and Tristan; and her great-great-grandson, Liam Houston.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Liledoun Baptist Church. Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Liledoun Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include Wesley Fox, Doug Fox, Tristan Pratt, Shannon Fox, Matthew Fox, and Andrew Fox.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Marie Fox.