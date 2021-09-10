Hal Lowe St. Clair, 64, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a short illness.

He was born to Joyce Deal St. Clair and the late Howard F. St. Clair on January 25, 1957. During his working career, he upholstered for several different furniture companies in Alexander County and did odd jobs for anyone that needed help. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. St. Clair, along with his mother, include two daughters, Amber Killian and Jessy Cowles, and a son, Lucas St. Clair.

There will be no formal arrangements at this time. The family will have a private service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.