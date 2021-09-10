Rachel Adams Harris traded in her modest earthly treasures for a mansion on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 6:17 p.m. surrounded by her family.

Rachel was born on July 25, 1937, the third child of Lindsay Adams and Queen Barnes Adams.

On November 25, 1957, she married Glenn Harris, who preceded her in death on June 6, 1987. The union produced one child, a son, Robin Harris.

She was also preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Barbara Rogers; brothers, Hen Lee Adams and Jimmy Adams; and is survived by a sister, Ethel Mae Robinson. She also lost a brother-in-law, Tump Robinson, and a very special nephew, Todd Rogers.

Survivors are a son, Robin Harris; granddaughters, Danielle Harris and Harley Harris Mabry and husband Joe; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Seitz and Harrison Mabry. Special members of her extended family were Phil Rogers, Louise Adams, and Doris Adams; daughter-in-law, Jamie Harris, and her daughter, Kendra Myers, her children, Alex Myers and Gavin Myers, Heath Fox, Dawn Icenhour, Erica Ottone, Emmy Rogers, and her second “child” Tonya Rogers Rhoney and husband Chad Rhoney, and Gracie Rhoney and Torie Rhoney.

Her passing will leave a deep gap in her community, where she loved all her fellow Rocky Springs Road neighbors. She will be missed by her dear second family, The Jones Road gang. Ed and Louise Jones sold Glenn and Rachel Harris one acre of land in the late 60’s to build their family home, an act that was never forgotten and sincerely appreciated.

During her working career, she worked in furniture and was a proud employee of several rest homes. She also provided daycare for many area children and worked in the family business. The job that still brings her notoriety is being the biscuit maker at Burger Basket for many years.

She was a friend to all who knew her, loyal and faithful, a keeper of people’s darkest secrets. She beat cancer on four different occasions, never once saying “oh me” or “why me?” She fought it with a tenacity that all of her strong-willed, hard-working Barnes Family possessed. She was an advice-giver and could read people, good and bad, with uncanny accuracy.

She was a prayer warrior and a “Mum” to so many. She was a great wife, sibling, and mother, who loved her Lord and Savior. The last words she spoke to her granddaughters were, “The Lord, He is good. Tell everyone I love them, every single one of them. Tell them all.”

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, Rev. Taylor Miller, and Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

