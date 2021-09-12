Heath Fox, 47, formerly of Taylorsville, left his earthly home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, to forever reside in his new heavenly home.

Heath was born on January 22, 1974. He was the son of Debbie Holland of Taylorsville.

Heath held numerous jobs during his working career, most recently in the poultry industry with Perdue Farms. He was a graduate of Alexander Central High School class of 1992.

On March 18, 1995, he married his high school sweetheart, Jamie Connolly, who stood by his side together until the end.

Heath and Jamie produced six wonderful children, Heather (husband Dalton Dean), Alex, Tyler, Hannah, Ethan and Nathan Fox.

Heath was wonderful, humble, large in stature, with an even bigger heart. He will forever be missed by those whose lives he touched.