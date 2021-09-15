Dorothy P. Bennett, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Dorothy was born April 16, 1929, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Grover Parsons and Gladys Barnes Parsons.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was always there to help anyone who needed help. She had a loving spirit about her.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy C. Bennett; her sons, Terry Lee Parsons, Larry Edward Parsons, and James Elbert Parsons; her sisters, Lena Mae Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Ella Parsons, and Betty Sue Linebarger; and her brothers, Vernon Parsons, Roscoe Parsons, and Nathaniel Parsons.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Rosetta Smyre of Harmony; her son, William Jr. Parsons of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Ushery will officiate. The body will lie in state from Noon until 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

