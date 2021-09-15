LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Taylorsville Town Council Chambers at 67 Main Ave Dr NE, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Town Council will consider a rezoning request for 00 Golf Course Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with the PIN Number of: 3749-75-3324. This proposed rezoning rezones the property listed from R-2 to B-2. This public hearing will also hear the matter of a text amendment in this district to allow for “Riding Stables” in the B-2 zoning.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Dorothy Harrington Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of May, 2020.

DEANN B CANTER

265 Friendship Ch Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Donna Kay Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER LEE BOWMAN

2094 Westridge Drive

Rock Hill, SC 29732

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Glenn Adams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

CHADRICK SHANE ADAMS

164 Greycliff Drive

Mooresville, NC 28117

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Rabon Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

LINDA LACKEY STILES

952 Dameron Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne Pittman Saine, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

GARY VICTOR SAINE

6141 Monte Carlo Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2021.

GAIL SHARPE WIKE

597 Daniels Lumber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Francis Paul Herndon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

BRYAN ALLEN HERNDON

53 Haven Circle

Stony Point, NC 28678

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

MARCUS CRAIG MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ronald Eugene Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

ANGELA TAYLOR DRUM

1904 A Whisper Lake Dr.

Whitsett,NC 27377

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rickey Charles Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

KELLY CHILDERS DISON

57 Lona Daniels Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Public Hearing Notice

This is to inform the public of the opportunity to attend a public hearing on the proposed FY23 Call for Projects, Federal Section 5310 Grant (Enhances Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program) application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2021, by the Alexander County Department of Social Services. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Alexander County Commissioners Room located at CVCC/Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville NC 28681. Alexander County will provide auxiliary aids and services under the ADA for disabled persons who wish to participate in the hearing. Anyone requiring special services should contact Leeanne Whisnant, DSS Director at 828-352-7795 as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made.

The goal of the Section 5310 program is to improve mobility for seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout the country, by removing barriers to transportation services and expanding the transportation mobility options available. Toward this goal, FTA provides financial assistance for transportation services planned, designed and carried out to meet the special transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities in all areas. A senior is an individual who is 65 years of age or older and the term “disability” is defined in section 3(1) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12102).

The Section 5310 Program provides grant funds for capital and operating expenses to recipients for:

*Public transportation projects planned, designed, and carried out to meet the special needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities;

*Public transportation projects that exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12101 et. seq.);

*Public transportation projects that improve access to fixed route service and decrease reliance on complementary para-transit; and

*Alternatives to public transportation projects that assist seniors and individuals with disabilities with transportation.

The period of performance for 5310 funds is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The FY2023 individual program totals are:

Total Amount

$194,592

Federal Amount

$155,673

State Match

$19,459

Local Match

$19,460

This application may be inspected at the Alexander County Department of Social Services located at 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville NC 28681 from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to Leeanne Whisnant, Director, before September 20, 2021.

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenn Lee Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of August, 2021.

MICHAEL LEE SIGMON

6500 Steele Road

Waxhaw, NC 28173

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Margaret Hayes Griffith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2021.

DENNIS EUGENE EAGLE

709 Pilgrim Church Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S

Paul Lowe, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 23rd day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

PAUL LOWE

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Donald Lamar Coffey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of August, 2021.

ANN GUTHRIE COFFEY

135 Nine Patch Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Roger Dean Pritchard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, File No. 18 E 58, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below, on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

L. RAGAN DUDLEY

116 Morlake Drive, Suite 103

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 929-9304

