Mable Willean Lackey McClain, 68, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home.

Mable was born May 29, 1953, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late John Lackey and Thelma Flowers Lackey.

She worked for Chaircraft Furniture and was a life-long member of Pleasant Home FBH Church, where she was a Deaconess, a choir member, usher, church secretary, Sunday school secretary, and mission secretary. She enjoyed country cruising, shopping, baking, and cooking, especially her hot dog chili. She loved her family and friends and was known by many nicknames, such as Mang, Mang Mang, and Mableen.

She was a faithful wife, dedicated mother, and loyal friend. One of her best attributes was how she cared for and nurtured her family and friends, even while dealing with her own illnesses. She made herself available no matter the circumstance. Mable was strong-willed and determined to accomplish whatever she set her mind out to do.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Lackey; honorary sister, Barbara Millsaps; and two brothers, Atwell Lackey and William Lackey.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 44 years, Ronnie McClain of the home; her daughters, Theresa “Nikki” McClain of Taylorsville; Latosha “Tosha” Garvin (David), and Talisha “Tete” Blount, all of Charlotte; her grandchild, Dawson Banx Garvin “her sweet boy”; her sisters, Rev. Mary Antone of Conover, Rev. Tracy Daniels, and Rhonda Flowers, both of Taylorsville; special niece and nephews, Taryn Miller, Isaiah Daniels (Willow), Gabriel Miller, and Jeremiah Antone; and many other special relatives and friends.

The Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Home FBH Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The body will also lie in state from Noon until 5 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

