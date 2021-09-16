Sandra Elaine Barnes Millsaps, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Sandy was born December 23, 1960, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Homer Barnes and Hazel Dagenhart Barnes.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was employed at Broyhill Furniture for 35 years and most recently Wesley Hall Furniture. She loved her family, friends, and church. Going camping and getting together with her family and friends was her enjoyment.

Sandy was preceded in death by her son, Brian Millsaps, on September 9, 2021; her parents, Homer (Hazel) Barnes; and her father-in-law, Grady Millsaps.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 40 years, Bradley; daughter-in-law, Lindsay Millsaps; sisters, Linda (Marshall) Moore, and Nancy (Clarence) Randolph; brothers, Wayne (Claudette) Barnes, Barry (Tammy) Barnes, and Andy (Cinda) Barnes; mother-in-law, Roena Millsaps; brothers-in-law, Keith (Lisa) Millsaps, and Kevin (Iris) Millsaps; sisters-in-law, Kay Harper and Brenda Higgins; a grand-dog, Chance; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery in the Hiddenite Community. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Keith Millsaps, Kevin Millsaps, Kevin Barnes, Justin Millsaps, Bubba Williams, and Adam Potts.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund c/o Roena Millsaps, 1774 Hwy 90 E, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Sandy Barnes Millsaps.