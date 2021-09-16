Stephen George Church, 73, of Hiddenite, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Stephen was born on January 13, 1948, in Caldwell County, to the late Hillard George and Florence Kirby Church. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and enjoyed the wood carving class at the senior center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dale Church, and a sister, Brenda Church Hartley.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Rachel Levan Church; two sons, Daniel Church and wife Crystal of Hiddenite, and Mark Church and wife Heather of Concord; a brother, Larry Church of Hudson; and four granddaughters, Brooklynne Austin, Breanna, Mackenzie, and Piper Church.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, September 20, 2021, at White Plains Baptist Church, at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Tony Daniels will officiate. Family visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 to 12:00. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or American Legion Post 170, PO Box 1616, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.