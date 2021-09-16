William Stephen Punch, 59, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 23, 1962, in Catawba County, the son of the late Thomas Pinkney Punch, Sr. and Marjorie Blalock Punch. He was a brass nailer in the furniture industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Pinkney Punch, Jr.

He is survived by sons, Michael Punch (Kim) and Sgt. Matthew Punch (Ashlyn) of Conover; grandchildren, Aubrey Punch, Connor Punch, and Aria Punch; fiancée, Viola Eckard; step-children, Bruce Barker (Von Barker) and Teresa Long (Rick Long); step-grandchildren, Bailey Barker, Anabelle Barker, Logan Barker, and Jason Warren; and a number of aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Christ Church, Hickory, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 to 4:45 p.m.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory Newton is serving the Punch Family.