Cruising For Hospice is Saturday

The 2nd Annual Cruising for Hospice event will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, on the streets of Taylorsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Radio DJ Tim Moose “Moosehead” will be on B86 Radio (WACB 860 AM or online, www.860WACB.com) to play special music for the cruisers, with 1950’s music beginning at 5 p.m., 60’s tunes at 6 p.m., 70’s at 7 p.m., and 80’s at 8 p.m. On-air guests will be Kurt Dyson along with Hospice of Alexander County representatives Jameson Presnell and Diedra Skinner.

Sponsors will be mentioned on the air throughout the event. All donations will be accepted, no matter how small.

Everyone is invited to come and cruise the streets of Taylorsville.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, contact Kurt Dyson, 828-310-1177.