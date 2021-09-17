David Allen Lewis, 51, of Stony Point, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

David was born August 10, 1970, in Chester County, Pennsylvania, the son of Wanda Morgan Arnold and the late William “Bill” Wayne Lewis.

He was a master upholster and was of the Baptist faith. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting pool, but most of all he loved his grandbabies.

Including his mother, Wanda Morgan Arnold, and step-father, Curtis Arnold of Jefferson, those left to cherish and honor his memory include a brother, Daniel Lewis (Megan); nephews, Dyson and Braxton; his fiancée, Lora Farley, and her children, Justin (Allison), Christopher (Haley), and Tyler; four grandchildren, “a very special grandchild” Aiden, Adalynn, Sebastian, and Stella; aunts and uncles, Steve Morgan (Wanda), Sharon Poirier, Linda Weir (Donnie), Gordon Morgan (Missy), and Brenda Meddars, all of Florida, Robert Lewis (Shirley), and Denver Lewis (Patsy), all of Ashe County; very special friends, Keith Sweet and Todd Beckham; numerous cousins; and an endless number of friends and loved ones.

Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of David Allen Lewis.