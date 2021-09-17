Donna Kay Jolly, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Donna was born August 13, 1963, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Bobby Daniels and Colleen Richards Daniels.

She worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the mountains and loved her family, nieces, and nephews, and spending time with them.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 36 years, Michael “Mike” Jolly of the home; her sisters, Melissa Byrd (Dennis) and Debbie Teague (Mark), all of Taylorsville; sisters-in-law, Brenda, Bare (Randy), and Pat Pfeifer (Doug); her nieces and nephew, Lauren, Haley, Holly, Jenna, Tammy, and Daniel; step-niece and nephew, Sarah and David; and a number of aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephew, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Neil Walker and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. The body will lie in state from Noon until 5 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, and also on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

