Dorothy June Childers Kerley, 89, went home peacefully to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on September 17, 2021.

She was born April 19, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late Elsie Childers. During her working career, she was in retail sales and was a very meticulous seamstress. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed many hours in her flowers. The most important thing to her was her Lord and she served him at Macedonia Baptist Church for many faithful years. Second to her savior was her family, caring for them no matter what it was.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Amelia Childers; her spouse, Rev. Grady Walter Kerley; two brothers, Wayne Childers and Darrell Childers; two sisters, Daphene Bowman and Muriel Elder; two sons-in-law, Danny Hammer and Wayne Murphy; a grandson, Eric May; and a great-granddaughter, Autumn Kerley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Kerley include three sons, Gary E. Kerley (Judy), Gil Dean Kerley of Mooresville, and Guy A. Kerley (Paula); two daughters, Gayla Murphy and Glenda K. Hammer; 13 grandchildren, Travis S. Kerley, Brooke Matlock, Treava Harrington, Tiffany Stines, Eric Brian Kerley, Amy Elizabeth Copland, Kendra Murphy Bowman, Terris Murphy, Melissa Smith Breden, Shena Hammer Moore, Stefany Hammer McIver, Amber Hughes, and Denver Kerley; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a number of nieces and nephews that she treated like her own children; and a life-long special friend and neighbor, Sid Hammer.

Mrs. Kerley will lie in state at Macedonia Baptist Church on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church, at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Taylor Pennell, Rev. Dan Spears, and Rev. Tom Lambert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Mrs. Kerley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Iredell Hospice at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or Macedonia Baptist Church Building and Remodeling Fund at 63 Macedonia Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.