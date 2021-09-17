Rachel Miller Hefner, 80, of Hickory, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on August 24, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late William Taft Miller and Vilee Miller Starnes. Rachel loved her family, loved the Lord, and enjoyed fishing. Her feisty spirit and contagious smile will be missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Butch” Hefner; sons, James “Jimmy” Hefner Jr. and Dallas Hefner; brothers, Harlee Dagenhart and Calvin “Bud” Dagenhart; and sister, Gaynelle Miller.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Crystal and husband Dave of Fletcher; sister, Marie Starnes; brother-in-law, Bill Hefner; grandchildren, Krystal Hefner, Nikki McCann and husband Philip, Melanie Shoemaker and husband Justin, Brett Hefner, Chad Hefner, Cory Hefner, Tristian Hefner, and Bailey Crystal; great-grandchildren, Kourtney Perkins, Colin McCann, Chelsea McCann, Matthew Hefner, and Renesmee Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kenneth Wooten will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Marvin’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

