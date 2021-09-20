Philip Clayton Partin, 57, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Philip was born on March 8, 1964, to the late Leamon and Freida Hall Partin in Amhurst, Ohio. Philip was a truck driver by

trade, was of the Christian faith, enjoyed boating, cars, playing his guitar, but most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Mike Toomey; a sister, Monica Partin; and a brother, Lea Partin.

Those left to cherish and celebrate the life of Philip include his wife of five years, Heather Partin; five sons, Joshua, Brandon, Devin and Travis Partin, and Adrien Hopkins; daughter, Hailey Partin; two step-children, Gabby Connolly and Robert Connolly, Jr.; two sisters, Tina Poteat (Mike) and Lisa Starnes; two brothers, Kiowa Partin and Wes Partin; sister-in-law, Kim Partin; and grandchildren, Clayton Partin, Cameron Partin, Dalton Lee Partin, Ryan Partin, Ethan Partin, Bristal Lynn Connolly, Joshua Edsel, Jacob Edsel, and Abigial Edsel. Philip also leaves behind his special friends, Ray and Sandi Franklin, David Herald, and Robert Connolly, Sr., along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mr. Partin will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 6:00 pm. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Inurnment for Mr. Partin will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

