William Phillip Mayberry, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Phil was born May 30, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late William Zachariah Mayberry and Hessie Barnes Mayberry. He was retired from Hunt Manufacturing as a supervisor. Phil also served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Liberty UMC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Maryland Nellie Mayberry.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Mayberry of the home, and Mark Mayberry and wife Pam of Lenoir; three brothers, Leo Mayberry and wife Mary Alice of Taylorsville, Luke Mayberry and wife Pat, and George Mayberry and wife Louise, both of Ohio; two sisters, Peggy Gant and husband Harry of Taylorsville, and Sylvia Sigmon of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Dylan Mayberry, Payton Lee and husband Andy, and Brennan Mayberry; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted outside at Chapman Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the outside service from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

