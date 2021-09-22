LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Monday, October 11th, 2021 at 6:00 pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the CVCC Campus – Alexander Center located at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the County Commissioners will hear a rezoning case regarding 00 Lail Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3717-11-4261. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from R-20 to RA-20.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Davis Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of September, 2021.

SYED HUSSAIN

503 Liberty Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Thomas Kent McSwain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of September, 2021.

HOLLY BELL

601 South Elm St.

Cherryville, NC 28021

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2021.

ELIZABETH ANN MAYE

614 Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Robert Lee Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2021.

BARBARA M. CANTOR

167 Gina Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ROBERT A. MILLER

380 9th Ave. Dr. NE

Apt. 206

Hickory, NC 28601

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker dated November 10, 2020 and recorded on November 10, 2020 in Book 633 at Page 80 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulation and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of trust. Said sale will be a public auction to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on October 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM Address of Property: 200 Stable Brook Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0067829 Present Record Owners: Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee.

Additional notice required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10 days, but no more than 90 day, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Posted Witness:

Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Superior Court

Albertelli Law Partners

North Carolina, P.A.,

Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina ,P. A.

David W. NEILL, Esq. NC State Bar No. 23396 205 Regency Executive Park Drive

Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

T:704-970-0391

21-SP-46/21-004059 A-4734821 09/22/2021, 09/29/2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Taylorsville Town Council Chambers at 67 Main Ave Dr NE, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Town Council will consider a rezoning request for 00 Golf Course Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with the PIN Number of: 3749-75-3324. This proposed rezoning rezones the property listed from R-2 to B-2. This public hearing will also hear the matter of a text amendment in this district to allow for “Riding Stables” in the B-2 zoning.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Dorothy Harrington Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of May, 2020.

DEANN B CANTER

265 Friendship Ch Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Donna Kay Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER LEE BOWMAN

2094 Westridge Drive

Rock Hill, SC 29732

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Glenn Adams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

CHADRICK SHANE ADAMS

164 Greycliff Drive

Mooresville, NC 28117

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Rabon Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

LINDA LACKEY STILES

952 Dameron Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne Pittman Saine, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

GARY VICTOR SAINE

6141 Monte Carlo Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2021.

GAIL SHARPE WIKE

597 Daniels Lumber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Francis Paul Herndon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

BRYAN ALLEN HERNDON

53 Haven Circle

Stony Point, NC 28678

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

MARCUS CRAIG MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ronald Eugene Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

ANGELA TAYLOR DRUM

1904 A Whisper Lake Dr.

Whitsett,NC 27377

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rickey Charles Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

KELLY CHILDERS DISON

57 Lona Daniels Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenn Lee Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of August, 2021.

MICHAEL LEE SIGMON

6500 Steele Road

Waxhaw, NC 28173

