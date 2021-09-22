Tommy Lynn Keller, 65, of Hiddenite, passed away September 22, 2021, after an extended Illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Tommy was born on July 7, 1956, in Alexander County, to Tony Calvin Keller of Hiddenite and the late Pauline Elizabeth Pennell Keller. Tommy was a furniture worker and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing golf, and loved his children more than anything.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Keller.

In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of nine years, Mary Lou Sweet Keller of the home; son, Anthony Keller of Hiddenite; two daughters, Angela Williams and husband Joel of Texas, and Heather Fox and (Damien) of Hiddenite; a step-daughter, Kimberly Cutler and husband Larry of Alabama; two brothers, Bobby Keller of Taylorsville, and Jimmy Keller and wife Gail of Ellendale; four sisters, special sister Rosetta and husband Billy McClelland of Hiddenite, Libby Keller of Taylorsville, Jamie Keller of Ellendale, and Lisa Thorne and husband Jim of Draco; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas and Patrick Collins, Natalie and Rick Cantley, Kendra, Kara and Kasey Keller, Heather and Carrie Fox, Krista Chapman, and Garret Lester; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Chapman Funeral Home in care of Tommy Lynn Keller Fund, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.