Helen Judy Forehand, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on September 24, 2021.

Helen was born on January 28, 1929, in Chowan County, to the late Joel Calvin and Leora Smith Williams.

During Helen’s working career, she worked in the service area at the Alexander County Hospital.

Helen was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Forehand; sisters, Destine Williams, Lois Harris, Beulah Harrell, Ruby Webb, Ruth Holton, Ailene Foutch, and Mary Elliot; and brothers, Thomas, Calvin and Melvin Williams.

Those left to cherish the memories of Helen include her daughter, Debbie S. Forehand; brother, Jack Williams and wife Brenda; sister, Hazel Black and husband Bill; a granddaughter, Ashley Walker; and six great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Seth Shepherd, Westen, Airalyn, Avalyn and Declan Walker.

Mrs. Forehand will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Friendship Community Cemetery, at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.