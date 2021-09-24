Kenneth “Kenny” Jerome Clark, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away early Friday morning, September 24, 2021, of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

He was born December 5, 1952, in Caldwell County, to Fred Clark and the late Connie Philyaw Clark.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.

Kenny was tiny at birth weighing only 2 pounds 9 ounces and grew to become a healthy, strong man. He was the proud father to three children, grandpaw to eight grandchildren, and a great-grandpaw to one great-grandchild.

Kenny was a hard worker and spent most of his life working in body shops restoring wrecked vehicles. He was a car enthusiast and loved old cars and trucks the most. Prior to retirement, Kenny was employed at Rod & Custom Body Shop of Taylorsville. Kenny was outgoing, friendly, and loving. He will be missed by friends and family. He is now with his Lord and Savior.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his father, include his wife, Lisa Lipps Clark of the home; sons, Derek Clark and Kris Clark; daughter, Amy Clark Davis; sister, Frances Clark Harmon and husband Ira; ex-wife, Denise Watson Clark; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; numerous cousins; aunt, Elise Clark Norris and husband Robert; and his beloved dog, Ace.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Raymond Spann.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of the family and friends.

Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Clark Family.