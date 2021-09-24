Kimmie J. Faulk, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Kimmie was born November 4, 1966, in Orange County, Florida, the daughter of the late Merlin Buck Hayse and Joyce Johnson Summerall. She was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 38 years, Joseph W. Faulk of the home; her sons, Jonathan W. Faulk of Lenoir, Kevin D. Faulk of Taylorsville, and Jeffery A. Faulk of Taylorsville; her sisters, JoAnna Stowers of Alabama, and Sabrina Tanner of Arizona; her brothers, Jody Hayse and Christopher Hayse, both of Florida.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help with final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.