Teresa Darnell Proctor Summers, 73, of Stony Point, passed away September 24, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville after an extended illness.

She was born January 22, 1949, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to the late Clyde Pinkney Proctor and Carrie O’Dale Proctor. She was a textile worker and of the Baptist faith.

Teresa is survived by a son, Gerald Shane Summers of Stony Point; a daughter, Nikki Summers of Statesville; and a sister, Glenda Mathews of Hendersonville.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

