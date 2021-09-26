Rev. Steven Allen Carson, 37, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born January 19, 1984, in Sarasota, Florida, the son of Steven Carson and Lorei Hodges Carson.

He worked for the Alexander County School Bus Garage, also for Alexander and Wilkes County EMS, 911 Tele Communicator, and was Fire Chief for Vashti Fire Department for 10 years.

He was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church, where he played the piano and taught Sunday school. He would help wherever needed around the church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and reading his Bible, and teaching his two boys all kinds of things.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife who he was married to for 12 years but they had been together 14 years, Amanda Foster Carson of the home; his boys, Jacob Carson and Joshua Carson, both of the home; his step-mother, Mavis Brown Carson; his grandparents, Lester and Marjorie Carson of Taylorsville; his sister, Kasey Caldwell (Jamie) of Georgia; his brothers, Shawn Carson (Becky) of Statesville, and Kelly Carson (Jane) of Hiddenite; two nephews; and special mother and father-in-law, Donna and Sam Sharpe.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Rev. Ryan Hodges, Rev. Tim Jolly, and Rev. Curt Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Kelly Carson, Shawn Carson, Nathan Fox, Jason Stewart, Matthew Scoggins, and Darron Parker.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Face Baptist Church, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681, to help with funeral expenses for the Carson Family.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Rev. Steven Allen Carson.