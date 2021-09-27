Loyd “Kenny” Mckinley Johnson, 55, of Wilkesboro, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Kenny was born on April 19, 1966, in Forsyth County, to Bessie Griffin Johnson and the late Loid Silas Johnson. Kenny attended Bible Way Baptist Church. He enjoyed working in the woods, logging, and appreciating old cars and trucks.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kenny include his father, Silas Johnson (Sandy); daughter, Savannah Johnson; four sisters, Sandy Roberts, Sabrina Griffith, Martha Barker, and Wadie Sloop; and two brothers, Radford Johnson and Sammy Johnson.

Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be conducted at Fishing Creek Arbor Baptist Church, 2446 Fishing Creek Arbor Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697, on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. Rev. David Welborn and Rev. Larry Adams will officiate. Burial will be in the Johnson Family Cemetery at 2794 Mt. Sinia Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

