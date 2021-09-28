James Shannon Childers, 54, of Taylors, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Shannon was born on December 12, 1966, in Iredell County, to Stanley Parks Childers and the late Myrna Gail Little Childers. Shannon was an I.T. worker in the technology industry. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed camping, taking road trips, exploring the old west, and photographing the outdoors.

Those left to celebrate the life and memories of Shannon include his wife of 28 years, Laura Childers; daughter, Ashley Childers; stepdaughter, Jennifer Young; father, Stanley Childers; brother, Michael Childers; sister, Kelly Florence; nephew, Parks Florence; and niece, Kacy Florence.

The body of Mr. Childers will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Friday, October 1, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service for Mr. Childers will be conducted on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Bill Smith will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.