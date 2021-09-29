LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASE #10078

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 11th, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on property located at 315 South Center Street in Taylorsville, NC pursuant to Sections 50.07 and 50.07.01 of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Cody Bowers

Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

notice

Sept29-21c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASE #4173

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 11th, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on property located at 415 Greenlea Circle in Taylorsville, NC pursuant to Sections 50.07 and 50.07.01 of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Cody Bowers

Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

notice

Sept29-21c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASE #19745

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 11th, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on properties located at 999 Jenkins Moose Road in Taylorsville, pursuant to Sections 50.07 and 50.07.01 of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Cody Bowers

Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

notice

Sept29-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Allen E. Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021.

CLAUDETTE BLANKENSHIP ICENHOUR

4372 NC Highway 16 S

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

oct20-21c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASE #5388

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 11th, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on property located at 1025 Devil Track Road in Taylorsville, NC pursuant to Sections 50.07 and 50.07.01 of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Cody Bowers

Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

notice

Sept29-21c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

21SP47

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARK STEVEN BYERS AND REGINA DIANE BYERS DATED DECEMBER 11, 2002 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 443 AT PAGE 1382 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED JULY 10, 2008 IN BOOK 522 AT PAGE 1729 AND FURTHER MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED JULY 12, 2010 IN BOOK 541 AT PAGE 1285 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA.

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on October 8, 2021 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Mark Steven Byers and Regina Diane Byers, dated December 11, 2002 to secure the original principal amount of $67,933.00, and recorded in Book 443 at Page 1382 of the Alexander County Public Registry.

The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 167 Tomahawk Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678

Tax Parcel ID: 0000605

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Regina Diane Byers

And Being more commonly known as: 167 Tomahawk Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Regina Diane Byers.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale.

Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS:

If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is September 20, 2021.

LLG Trustee LLC

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

21-111753

notice

oct6-21c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Monday, October 11th, 2021 at 6:00 pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the CVCC Campus – Alexander Center located at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the County Commissioners will hear a rezoning case regarding 00 Lail Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3717-11-4261. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from R-20 to RA-20.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

Sept29-21c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Davis Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of September, 2021.

SYED HUSSAIN

503 Liberty Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct13-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Thomas Kent McSwain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of September, 2021.

HOLLY BELL

601 South Elm St.

Cherryville, NC 28021

administrator

oct13-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2021.

ELIZABETH ANN MAYE

614 Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct13-21p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Robert Lee Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2021.

BARBARA M. CANTOR

167 Gina Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ROBERT A. MILLER

380 9th Ave. Dr. NE

Apt. 206

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

oct13-21p

************

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker dated November 10, 2020 and recorded on November 10, 2020 in Book 633 at Page 80 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulation and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of trust. Said sale will be a public auction to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on October 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM Address of Property: 200 Stable Brook Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0067829 Present Record Owners: Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee.

Additional notice required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10 days, but no more than 90 day, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Posted Witness:

Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Superior Court

Albertelli Law Partners

North Carolina, P.A.,

Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina ,P. A.

David W. NEILL, Esq. NC State Bar No. 23396 205 Regency Executive Park Drive

Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

T:704-970-0391

21-SP-46/21-004059 A-4734821 09/22/2021, 09/29/2021

notice

Sept29-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Dorothy Harrington Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of May, 2020.

DEANN B CANTER

265 Friendship Ch Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

oct6-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Donna Kay Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER LEE BOWMAN

2094 Westridge Drive

Rock Hill, SC 29732

executor

Oct6-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Glenn Adams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

CHADRICK SHANE ADAMS

164 Greycliff Drive

Mooresville, NC 28117

executor

oct6-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Rabon Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

LINDA LACKEY STILES

952 Dameron Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

executor

Oct6-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne Pittman Saine, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

GARY VICTOR SAINE

6141 Monte Carlo Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

oct6-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2021.

GAIL SHARPE WIKE

597 Daniels Lumber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Oct6-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Francis Paul Herndon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

BRYAN ALLEN HERNDON

53 Haven Circle

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

Sept29-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

MARCUS CRAIG MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

Sept29-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ronald Eugene Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

ANGELA TAYLOR DRUM

1904 A Whisper Lake Dr.

Whitsett,NC 27377

administrator

Sept29-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Rickey Charles Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2021.

KELLY CHILDERS DISON

57 Lona Daniels Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Sept29-21p