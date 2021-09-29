Sept. 29 COVID update for Alexander County

Alexander County has a cumulative total of 6,053 cases of COVID-19, with 259 cases in the last 14 days and 83 cases in the last 7 days, according to a government press release. Sadly, there have now been 119 deaths associated with the virus. Currently, there are 11 people in the hospital. Approximately 38 percent of Alexander County citizens are fully vaccinated with two doses, while an additional 3 percent have had one dose.

The current positivity rate for Alexander County has decreased to 11.3 percent, with North Carolina at 10.6 percent.

To strengthen and extend protections against severe illness, North Carolinians at high risk for serious illness or exposure, and who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more, can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot following FDA and CDC authorization.

People who are 65 years or older, 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions, or those who work in a high-risk settings, such as healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers, or food workers, are eligible in North Carolina.

Those eligible can find booster shots at the Alexander County Health Department, your healthcare provider, and pharmacies. If you are unsure, we encourage you to talk to your healthcare provider about whether getting a Pfizer booster shot is appropriate for you.

The health department is also administering third-dose shots for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

The health department offers vaccinations, boosters, and third doses. To schedule your appointment, call (828) 632-9704 or visit www.alexandercountync.gov/covid. In addition, local pharmacies are offering walk-in appointments.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to continue to practice the 3 Ws – wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to protect yourself and others.