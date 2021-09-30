Brenda Jarvis Benfield, age 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Valley Nursing Center.

Brenda was born April 11, 1948, the daughter of the late Herbert “Hub” Jarvis and Florence Wagoner Jarvis.

She worked for Carolina Glove and later in life, she was a Hospice caregiver.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her sisters, Lois Wagoner, Shirley Kilby, Helen Long; her brothers, Paul Jarvis and Jim Jarvis.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her daughters, Angie Pinnix (Rickey) of Hiddenite, Tina Coffey (Stephen) of Wilkesboro; her son, Steve Benfield (Gloria) of Taylorsville; father of her children, Truey Benfield; her brother, Roy Jarvis (Sandra); and a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and cremation services are honored to be serving the family of Brenda Jarvis Benfield.