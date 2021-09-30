The family of Tony Allen Woodie, age 66, of Lenoir, sadly announces his death on September 30, 2021, after a lengthy period of declining health.

He will be greatly missed by his daughters, affectionately known as Mouse and Ringtail, Christina Elizabeth Woodie McCoun and husband Jared; Victoria Anne Woodie Davis and husband Kenny; a step-son, William Douglas Weaver; a brother, Daniel Wayne Woodie and wife Janice; and sisters, Brenda Woodie Penley and husband, Rick; and Sandra Woodie Nelson and husband, Neil.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Cody Shew. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Haven Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

