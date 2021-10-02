Shirley Mae Hubbard, age 83 of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Shirley was born on August 10, 1938, to Ralph Lee White and Rosella Lail White in Alexander County.

Shirley was retired from Hickory Shoe Lace. She attended Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching TV and working in her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Zeno Allen Hubbard.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Neal Hubbard, one sister, Dorothy Foster, and brothers, Charles “Bob” White and Lewis White, along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.