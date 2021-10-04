Charles Lowrance Johnson, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Iredell County.

Charles was born on September 10, 1950, to the late Fred Harding Johnson and Rose Evelyn Teague Johnson. Charles was a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed work and had a love for animals, especially his fur babies, Minnie, Toy, Cocoa, Babe, Chili, and his cat, Cole. He enjoyed all sports but was a fan of the Washington Football Team. But, most of all, he will be remembered as a sweet, gentle man.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Johnson, and sister-in-law, Wilda Sigmon.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Johnson include his spouse of 50 years, Mary Ellen King Johnson; brother, Steve Johnson (Angela); brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cecil Sigmon, Jewell Pennell (James), Darlene Frye (Gary), and John Carrigan (Frances Lucy); two nieces; five nephews; seven great-nieces; three great-great-nieces; and an uncle, Hal Teague (Bonnie).

Mr. Johnson will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, October 7, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Miller will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

