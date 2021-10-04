Faye Tedder, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Faye was born on June 22, 1934, to the late Lonnie McKinley Carson and Virgie Octavia Bentley Carson. During her working career, she worked in the furniture industry. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed many hours in her flowers. The most important thing to her was her love for her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Charlie Tedder; an infant brother and sister; son-in-law, Roby Dean Kerley; and step-daughter-in-law, Brenda Tedder.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Tedder include a daughter, Trudy Kerley; grandchildren, Heather Kerley Cox (Kyle) and Hannah Kerley (Kenneth Cox); great-grandchildren, Alexis Cox, Abigail Cox, Kayden Cox, Kenneth Cox Jr., Victoria Cox, Allyson Cox, and Natalie Cox; step-children, Donald Tedder, Dwayne Tedder (Rachel), Danny Tedder, Darlene Webster (Gary), and Laura Doris Tedder (David); three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Tedder will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, October 8, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Stewart White and Rev. Robert Gragg will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to give special thanks to Alexander Hospice and caregiver and friend, Phyllis Mays, for their extended love and care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.