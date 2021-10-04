Georgia Ann Keller, age 83 of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Georgia was born on November 23, 1937, to the late Waitsel Ed Chapman and Aomi Oliver Chapman in Alexander County.

Georgia was retired from Clayton Marcus Furniture. Georgia was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her story telling. She was a big Atlanta Braves fan.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Keller, four brothers, Clifford Chapman, “Coker” Chapman, Roy Chapman, and Carl Chapman. One sister also preceded her in death, Jeanette Jolly.

Those left to cherish the memories of Georgia are her son Glenn Keller (Becky White), of Hiddenite, son Samuel Keller (Tristan), of Taylorsville, sister Alva Fox of Taylorsville, special daughter Pat Phifer (Doug) of Cornelius, NC, grandkids, Crystal Hendren (Shawn), Tiffany Hendren (Andrew), Nicole Freeman (Jeff), Buddy Keller (Summer), Jake Keller, Grayson Keller, Andrew White and Marty Keller, and five great-grandkids, special nephew Michael Jolly and special niece, Brenda Bear, along with several nephews and nieces.

No services will be held at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

