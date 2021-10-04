Susan Jane Fox Sharpe, 76, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Asheville Specialty Hospital in Asheville.

She was born on February 19, 1945, in Alexander County, to the late Ray A. Fox and Thelma Stafford Fox.

Jane was a 1963 graduate of Taylorsville High School and a 1967 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English degree. She was a member of Hiddenite United Methodist Church.

She had worked at The Taylorsville Times for nearly four decades with her husband, Lee Sharpe. Prior to that, she had worked as a social worker for the Alexander County Dept. of Social Services and had taught English at Alexander Central High School.

Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She always seemed to know just what to do or say to make everyone’s life better. She was a Proverbs 31 woman and will be deeply missed but not forgotten.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Conway Sharpe and Irene Hendren Sharpe, and brother-in-law, Benny Sharpe, Sr.

Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Walter Lee Sharpe; sons, Wesley Sharpe and wife Hope of Taylorsville, and John Sharpe and Liz Noble of Elkin; grandchildren, Evan and Taylor Sharpe; sister, Ann Foulkes of Georgia; nephews, Robert Johnson and wife Tamara, and Benny Sharpe, Jr., all of Taylorsville, and Greg Foulkes of Tennessee; nieces, Catherine Horney and husband Skip of Bath, Sharon Kruelle and Suzanne Rische, both of Georgia, and Constance Sharpe of Raleigh; a great-niece who was like a daughter, Amy Johnson Crawford and husband Josh of Waynesville, and their daughters, Alba and Claire; sisters-in-law, Nancy Sharpe of Taylorsville and Brenda Sharpe of Winston-Salem; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Visitation for the Sharpe Family will be held Friday, October 8, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The memorial service will be in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Greg Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.