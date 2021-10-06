LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Artis June Lail, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

JONATHAN RUSSELL LAIL

104 McCall St., Apt. B

Morganton, NC 28655

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR

Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court File 21 E 390

211 Issac Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Beth R. Setzer

BETH R. SETZER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

PO Box 1397

Statesville, NC 28687

administrator

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kathy Gail Hartwell Stroud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

TONY SHOOK

Administrator

154 Woodhaven Drive

Statesville NC 286777

File No. 2021 E 391

JARED E. STONE

ATTORNEY

Simon Law

1251 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

Office: 704.380.4893

10/06, 13, 20, 27/2021

administrator

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of Gaither McArthur Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2021.

TAMMY B. MARLOWE

139 Lin Adams Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JEFFREY W. BARNES

2989 Black Oak Ridge Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Jean Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

GARY ALLEN KERLEY

58 Cricket Ct.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frank Edward Petrea, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2021.

SHIRLEY MAXINE ROBINETTE

131 D Roy Rogers Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF SANDRA DENISE FEIMSTER MANGUM late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

JAMES MILTON MANGUM, Executor

ESTATE OF SANDRA DENISE FEIMSTER MANGUM

Post Office Box 3738

Hickory, NC 28601

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

PUBLISH: October 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2021.

executor

Public Notice

Statement of ownership, management, and circulation required by Section 3685, Title 39, United States Code U.S. Postal Service. Information for The Taylorsville Times, published weekly at Taylorsville, NC for the year ending September 30, 2021, State of North Carolina, County of Alexander.

The name and address of the publisher is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The editor is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Managing editor is Micah Henry, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The known bondholders, mortgage and other security holders owning or holding one percent or more of the total amount of bonds, mortgage or other securities is none.

The average number of copies of each issue of this publication sold or distributed through the mail or otherwise to paid subscribers during the preceding 12 months was 4,333.

AUCTION

STORAGE LIEN SALE

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.

Two Locations

Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

10:00 AM

On Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 10:00 am, Half Moon Mini Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Matthew Vanblaricom, Virginia Eastman, Kathy Barr, Debra Moose, Linda Lackey, Jayne Curtis, Tiffany Matney, Laura Wike, Layia Huffman, Ron Houston, Katie Brewer, Joel Harbinson, James Allen, Shane Hinson, Jessica Barber, & John Keeler in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. AA Little Ministorage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Ezequiel Inamagua & Karen Brown in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. The sale will be held at Half Moon Storage located at 1351 Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, NC 28681, followed by AA Little Ministorage located at 15 Fairgrounds Rd, Taylorsville NC.

REGISTER at 1351 Hwy 16 South Taylorsville, NC before 10:00 AM for both auctions.

HALF MOON MINI STORAGE

DIRECTIONS:

In Taylorsville, at True Value Hardware, & Next to Scotty’s Hometown Grill (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

AA LITTLE MINISTORAGE

DIRECTIONS:

At the corner of Fairgrounds Rd & Hwy 16 (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS from the auction stand precede any written materials.

Auctioneer

Karen Shepherd

NCAL #6995 Have any questions? Call 828-632-5143

notice

Public Notice

Public Notice is given that the Western Piedmont Council of Government’s Regional Housing Authority will be opening the Waiting List for Mainstream voucher applications ONLY. These vouchers are for households with a disabled person between the ages of 18-61. The Mainstream Voucher application waiting list will be open beginning November 1, 2021, and will remain open as long as there are vouchers to fill.

www.wpcog.org for online registration or Sharday Black at 828.485.4241.

notice

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha C. Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

RUSTY JARROD HAMMER

123 Jessie Mays Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Allen E. Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021.

CLAUDETTE BLANKENSHIP ICENHOUR

4372 NC Highway 16 S

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

21SP47

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARK STEVEN BYERS AND REGINA DIANE BYERS DATED DECEMBER 11, 2002 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 443 AT PAGE 1382 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED JULY 10, 2008 IN BOOK 522 AT PAGE 1729 AND FURTHER MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED JULY 12, 2010 IN BOOK 541 AT PAGE 1285 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA.

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on October 8, 2021 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Mark Steven Byers and Regina Diane Byers, dated December 11, 2002 to secure the original principal amount of $67,933.00, and recorded in Book 443 at Page 1382 of the Alexander County Public Registry.

The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 167 Tomahawk Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678

Tax Parcel ID: 0000605

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Regina Diane Byers

And Being more commonly known as: 167 Tomahawk Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Regina Diane Byers.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale.

Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS:

If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is September 20, 2021.

LLG Trustee LLC

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

21-111753

notice

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Davis Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of September, 2021.

SYED HUSSAIN

503 Liberty Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Thomas Kent McSwain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of September, 2021.

HOLLY BELL

601 South Elm St.

Cherryville, NC 28021

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2021.

ELIZABETH ANN MAYE

614 Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Robert Lee Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2021.

BARBARA M. CANTOR

167 Gina Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ROBERT A. MILLER

380 9th Ave. Dr. NE

Apt. 206

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Dorothy Harrington Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of May, 2020.

DEANN B CANTER

265 Friendship Ch Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Donna Kay Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of August, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER LEE BOWMAN

2094 Westridge Drive

Rock Hill, SC 29732

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Glenn Adams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

CHADRICK SHANE ADAMS

164 Greycliff Drive

Mooresville, NC 28117

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Rabon Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

LINDA LACKEY STILES

952 Dameron Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne Pittman Saine, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of September, 2021.

GARY VICTOR SAINE

6141 Monte Carlo Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of September, 2021.

GAIL SHARPE WIKE

597 Daniels Lumber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Oct6-21p