LOST & FOUND By Editor | October 6, 2021 | 1 ************ LOST DOG – White German Shepherd/Lab Mix, “Coconut,” pink collar and rabies tag. Two years old. Lost in Stony Point area. If seen, call 828-471-5015 or 828-896-3319. Posted in Lost & Found 1 Comment Cindy Humphries on December 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm Many thanks to the kind gentleman that found my beloved dog. Thank you so much kind sir… 🙂 Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply.
1 Comment
Many thanks to the kind gentleman that found my beloved dog. Thank you so much kind sir… 🙂