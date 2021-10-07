Bonnie Sue Campbell Fox, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 27, 1964, in Orange County, California, the daughter of Barbara Burns of Taylorsville and the late Stan Campbell. She was a sewer in the furniture industry.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Burns, and step-father, Bob Burns; daughters, Ashley Whistlehunt and husband Joshua of Gastonia, and Sydney Landis of Taylorsville; brother, Scott Campbell and wife Rauna of Mt. View; and sisters, Pamela Mull of Taylorsville, and Julie Costner and husband Todd of Morganton.

The family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Millersville Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Orren will officiate.

