Elaine Lackey Bowman, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home.

Elaine was born August 13, 1933, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Emmalee Lackey Allen.

She was a homemaker and a member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the nutrition program for over 25 years. She loved playing card games, board games, and also enjoyed home cooking. But, most of all, Elaine loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bowman.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Sheriff Chris Bowman (Elizabeth) of Taylorsville; her daughter, Penny Bowman Chapman (Guy) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Chief of Police Douglas Bowman (Amanda), Amy Bowman Palmer (Larry), Brian Chapman (Trina), and April Chapman; her great-grandchildren, Kasi Palmer, Colten Bowman, Ava Chapman, Alyse Chapman, William Walker, and Nate Walker; her sister, Jane Allen Lackey of Statesville; sisters-in-law, Joyce Deal, and Brenda Bowman and daughter, Tammy; special friends, Gracie Howell, Shirley Dagenhart, and Scottie and Jack Barnes; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Mary Canniff-Kuhn and Pastor Tim Canniff-Kuhn will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service in the Family Life Center at Friendship Lutheran Church.

Pallbearers include Terry Deal, Greg Deal, Ethan Windsor, Robert Farrens, Duane Barnes, and Skylar Sigmon.

Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Friendship Lutheran Church.

