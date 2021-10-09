Robin Elaine Meredith Fox, 58, passed away October 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Robin was born on November 26, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Atwell Morris Meredith and Janie Lou Mitchell Meredith. She was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church.

Robin is survived by her husband of 39 years, Steve Wayne Fox of the home; a son, Lee Fox of Taylorsville; two daughters, Angel Hammer and Husband Jarrod of Taylorsville, and Mia Fox of Taylorsville; a brother, Gerald Meredith of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Allison, Katie, Josie and Colton Hammer, KaitLyn Mayberry, and Xander Fox; and a nephew, Shawn Meredith.

A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church in Alexander County. Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate the service. Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to Beulah Baptist Church, 336 Black Oak Ridge Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Robin Fox Family.