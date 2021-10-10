Russell Brice Icenhour, 83, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence.

He was born September 18, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Francis Ralph Icenhour and Fleta Warren Icenhour. Russell was a lifelong and active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Tracy Jay “T.J.” Mitchell; brother, Tolly D. Icenhour; and sisters, Kathleen I. Lail and Betty I. Warren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Lovenia Bolton Icenhour of the home; daughters, Teresa Icenhour Bolick and husband Mark of Hickory, and Angela “Angie” Icenhour Mitchell and friend Allen Haneline of Taylorsville; brother, Owen T. Icenhour and companion Libby Call of Hiddenite; sister, Brenda I. Childers and husband Craig of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge the following people for their time and support: Audrey Denise Huffman, caregiver; his brother, Owen Icenhour; and the staff of Carolina Caring, especially his nurses, Melissa Moss, Rutha Bell, and Kathy Greiner.

A graveside service to celebrate Russell’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Rev. Dr. William “Bill” Hollar will officiate. Russell’s body will lie in state on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., and Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. The Icenhour Family will not be present.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 3512 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Icenhour Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Icenhour Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.