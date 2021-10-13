AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

1990 INTERNATIONAL 4900 DT466 for sale, 5-speed and PTO. Sealed bids may be sent to Sugar Loaf Fire Department in care of Josh Chapman, 4272 Hwy. 16N, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Minimum bid $4,500. Bids will be opened October 23, 2021 after the Chicken BBQ at 2:00 p.m.

************

1996 FORD RANGER XLT for sale, auto/air, sliding rear glass, MAG wheels, garage kept. Still new inside & out. Call 828-446-1520.