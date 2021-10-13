HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

HANDYMAN to work on mobile homes, to lay floors in mobile homes, especially put down floor covering. Call 307-399-9413 evenings.

PAVING / SET-UP / SEALCOAT-STRIPING CREWS – Looking for Self-motivated individuals. Driver’s license preferred. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Insurance & Uniforms provided. Full time. Contact 828-441-1009 or email at april@ppavinginc.com to apply.