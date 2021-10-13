LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ed Cooper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of October, 2021.

GREGORY COOPER

128 Parker Dr.

Bakersville, NC 28705

executor

nov3-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Childers Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2021.

GAYLA K MURPHY

121 Colonial Estates

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov3-21p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a rezoning case for recommendation regarding 95 Shook Valley Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3769-25-5879. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from RA-20 to H-C.

Also at the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning will hear a rezoning case for recommendation regarding 1341 NC 90 HWY E, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3717-11-4261. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from B-2 to R-2.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

oct20-21c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Lewis Stout, this is to notify all persons having claims against John Lewis Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 13th day of October, 2021.

John David Stout

Administrator, for the Estate of John Lewis Stout

130 Pittman Rd.

Crab Orchard, WV 25827

Mail statement to:

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of John Lewis Stout

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

administrator

nov3-21c

************

NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HALL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN THE INTEREST OF: B.B

CASE NUMBER: 2100727

YOB: 2020 AGE: 1 YEAR SEX: FEMALE

A CHILD SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF THE FILING OF A PETITION

FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO: JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, RESPONDENT AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IT APPEARING that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights seeking an order terminating your parental rights has been presented to this Court and filing of the petition is found to be in the best interest of the child and the public, let the same be filed. A copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is attached to this Summons.

Under the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 15-11-284, the effect of an order terminating the parental rights of a parent under this article is without limit as to duration and terminates all the rights with respect to the child and all rights of the child to the parent arising from the parental relationship. The parent is not thereafter entitled to notice of the proceedings for the adoption of the child by another, nor does the parent have any right to object to the adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings.

NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT: Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will still be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is (770) 531-6927 or visit the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office at the Hall County Courthouse Annex located at 116 Spring Street SE, Gainesville, GA 30501. You may apply for an attorney by calling the Indigent Defense Office at (770) 531-7086 or visiting their office on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse.

Pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. §§ 15-11-281 and 282, a copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and this Summons and Order shall be served upon you, the Respondent, at least thirty (30) days before the time set for a hearing.

Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c), you are hereby advised that you may lose all rights to B.B. and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file:

(1) A petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-22; and

(2) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Hall County.

Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e), then you may lose all rights to the child and this Court may enter an order terminating all of your parental rights to the child and you may not thereafter object to the termination of your rights to the above-named child if pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e) you:

(1) Do not timely file a petition to legitimate and give notice pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c);

(2) File a legitimation petition, which is subsequently dismissed for failure to prosecute;

(3) File a legitimation petition and the action is subsequently concluded without a court order declaring a finding that you are the legal father of the child.

If JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, a biological father of the above-named child fails to file a Petition for Legitimation or Notice of the filing of the Petition for Legitimation with the Clerk of Juvenile Court of Hall County prior to the expiration of 30 (thirty) days, the Court may enter an Order Terminating the Father’s Parental Rights at the pretrial hearing. The Court will conduct a pretrial hearing on the 10th day of November 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia, to discuss any possible stipulations, documentary evidence, number of witnesses and other information to promote Judicial economy and the presentation of this matter before the Court.

NOW, therefore, you, the parent of the above-named child, are hereby commanded to be and appear on the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. before the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia to answer the allegations of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and to show cause as to why an order terminating your parental rights should not be granted. This hearing is to consider the termination of your parental rights to the above-named child.

Under O.C.G.A. § 15-11-262, you, as Respondent, are entitled to representation by legal counsel. In the event that you are unable to hire an attorney to represent you, and if you are indigent, as that term is defined in O.C.G.A. § 15-11-2(38), then you must IMMEDIATELY contact the Office for Indigent Defense at (770) 531-7086 and the Clerk of the Juvenile Court in Hall County at (770) 531-6927 and request the appointment of counsel to represent you at these proceedings. The Indigent Defense Office is located on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse. The Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office is located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex.

SO ORDERED, this 7th day of October, 2021.

Alison W. Toller

Honorable Alison W. Toller

Judge, Juvenile Court

Hall County, Georgia

Northeastern Judicial Circuit

notice

nov3-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Faye Carson Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2021.

TRUDY CARSON KERLEY

216 Crystal Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

nov3-21p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dale Perry Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2021.

LUKE E. REESE

7990 Ashbrook Dr.

Haslett, MI 48840

BRADLEY D. FOX

30 Foxfire Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov3-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Artis June Lail, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

JONATHAN RUSSELL LAIL

104 McCall St., Apt. B

Morganton, NC 28655

executor

oct27-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR

Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court File 21 E 390

211 Issac Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Beth R. Setzer

BETH R. SETZER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

PO Box 1397

Statesville, NC 28687

administrator

oct27-21c

************

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kathy Gail Hartwell Stroud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

TONY SHOOK

Administrator

154 Woodhaven Drive

Statesville NC 286777

File No. 2021 E 391

JARED E. STONE

ATTORNEY

Simon Law

1251 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

Office: 704.380.4893

10/06, 13, 20, 27/2021

administrator

oct27-21c

************

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of Gaither McArthur Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2021.

TAMMY B. MARLOWE

139 Lin Adams Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JEFFREY W. BARNES

2989 Black Oak Ridge Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct27-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Jean Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

GARY ALLEN KERLEY

58 Cricket Ct.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

oct27-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frank Edward Petrea, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2021.

SHIRLEY MAXINE ROBINETTE

131 D Roy Rogers Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct27-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF SANDRA DENISE FEIMSTER MANGUM late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

JAMES MILTON MANGUM, Executor

ESTATE OF SANDRA DENISE FEIMSTER MANGUM

Post Office Box 3738

Hickory, NC 28601

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

PUBLISH: October 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2021.

executor

oct27-21c

************

AUCTION

STORAGE LIEN SALE

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.

Two Locations

Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

10:00 AM

On Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 10:00 am, Half Moon Mini Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Matthew Vanblaricom, Virginia Eastman, Kathy Barr, Debra Moose, Linda Lackey, Jayne Curtis, Tiffany Matney, Laura Wike, Layia Huffman, Ron Houston, Katie Brewer, Joel Harbinson, James Allen, Shane Hinson, Jessica Barber, & John Keeler in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. AA Little Ministorage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Ezequiel Inamagua & Karen Brown in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. The sale will be held at Half Moon Storage located at 1351 Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, NC 28681, followed by AA Little Ministorage located at 15 Fairgrounds Rd, Taylorsville NC.

REGISTER at 1351 Hwy 16 South Taylorsville, NC before 10:00 AM for both auctions.

HALF MOON MINI STORAGE

DIRECTIONS:

In Taylorsville, at True Value Hardware, & Next to Scotty’s Hometown Grill (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

AA LITTLE MINISTORAGE

DIRECTIONS:

At the corner of Fairgrounds Rd & Hwy 16 (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS from the auction stand precede any written materials.

Auctioneer

Karen Shepherd

NCAL #6995 Have any questions? Call 828-632-5143

notice

Oct13-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha C. Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

RUSTY JARROD HAMMER

123 Jessie Mays Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct27-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Allen E. Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021.

CLAUDETTE BLANKENSHIP ICENHOUR

4372 NC Highway 16 S

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

oct20-21c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Davis Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of September, 2021.

SYED HUSSAIN

503 Liberty Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct13-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Thomas Kent McSwain, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of September, 2021.

HOLLY BELL

601 South Elm St.

Cherryville, NC 28021

administrator

oct13-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2021.

ELIZABETH ANN MAYE

614 Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct13-21p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Robert Lee Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2021.

BARBARA M. CANTOR

167 Gina Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ROBERT A. MILLER

380 9th Ave. Dr. NE

Apt. 206

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

oct13-21p