October 13, 2021

MANUFACTURED HOMES

     2016 SINGLEWIDE home only, 1140 Sq. feet, 3 BR, 2 BA, wood fireplace, new stain master carpet, and updated Anderson patio door. Excellent shape. Smoke and pet-free home. $66,000 non-negotiable. Must be moved. Call 828-270-6126.

 

